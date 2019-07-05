|
KEMP, William Richard "Bill" Passed away 2nd July 2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Kempsey. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father and father in law of Sue and Bruce Gill, Ken and Robyn Kemp, Rodney and Tracie Kemp, Philip and Patricia Kemp, Gary and Lois Kemp. Adored Poppy to his fourteen grandchildren, twenty five great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Loved brother of Madge, Dorothy, James (deceased) and Helen (deceased). Relatives and friends of Bill are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Monday 8th July 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 5, 2019