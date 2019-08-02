Home
HINCHCLIFFE William John 'Bill' 02.08.1938 - 25.07.2019 Devoted father of Derek and Andrew (both dec'd). Beloved brother of Bob, Noela, Bruce, Pam (dec'd), Allan and Peter. Much loved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Loved by all his extended family and many friends, who were so loved in return. A peaceful death to end a life well lived, he enriched our lives and will be in our hearts always. A private cremation was held for Bill at Hogbin Drive Crematorium, Coffs Harbour, as per his wishes. KEITH LOGUE & SONS F.D.A. of N.S.W. COFFS HARBOUR (02) 6652 1999
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 2, 2019
