Goodwin, William Henry "Bill" Passed away 22nd August 2019 Aged 82 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly Collombatti. Beloved husband of Shirley (dec). Much loved by his children Irwin, Michael, Maree, Mary, William, Robert, Shirley and their families Bill's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Wednesday 28th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 27, 2019