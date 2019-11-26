Home
Wesley James "Wes" NOTLEY

NOTLEY, Wesley James "Wes" Passed away 21st November 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Booroongen Djugun Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of South West Rocks Road, Gladstone. Much loved by his many family and friends. Wesley's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Uniting Church, Gladstone on Friday 29th November 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals Kempsey & Districts | PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 26, 2019
