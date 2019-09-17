Home
VIOLET IRENE DAVIS

VIOLET IRENE DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Violet Irene Passed away 11th September 2019 Aged 93 years Late of Carey Bay and formerly of West Kempsey. Beloved Wife of Clarrie (Dec). Much loved by her Children, Gloria, Ted and their families. Violet's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The All Saints Anglican Church, Kempsey on Thursday 19th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon followed by a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 17, 2019
