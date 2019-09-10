|
Worthing, Veronica Joyce "Vonnie" Passed away 6th September 2019 Aged 94 years Late of Nicholson Street, Kempsey. Beloved wife of Thomas William (Dec). Loved Mother to Thomas (dec), Christine, Michael, Cynthia, Neil, Kevin, Anne, Paul and David. Cherished Nanny Von to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Vonnie's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Wednesday 11th September 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am then for a burial in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 10, 2019