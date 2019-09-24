|
CALLEJA TINA MAREE Late of Heatherbrae Passed away surrounded by family on 16/09/2019 AGED 41YEARS Precious daughter of Michael & Judy Calleja and step daughter of Elizabeth & Johnny. Loving partner to Mark Beloved mother of Stacey, Jesse, Cody & Nicholas Grandmother to Cara & Kohen. Beautiful sister of Anthony & James and sister-in-law to Hayley & Ryan Aunty to Georgia, Dylan & Kaleb. And a friend to many A celebration of life will be held for Tina on Saturday 28/09/2019 Commencing at 10am at St Brigid's Catholic Church, Raymond Terrace. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated Ph:49 564221
