KELLY, Shirley Theresa Passed away 15th November 2019 Aged 83 years Late of North Street, West Kempsey. Beloved wife of Maurice (dec). Much loved by her children, David, Sharon, Fred, Karen, Maurice, Marjorie, Norma, Noel, Richard, Reuben (dec), Joanne and their families. Shirley's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Monday 25 th November 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for interment at the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 22, 2019