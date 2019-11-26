|
Rosalind Mary "Roz" YARNOLD Aged 69 years Late of Townsville and formerly of Mt Isa. Roz passed away peacefully from injuries sustained in a road accident on Saturday 16th November, 2019. Much loved Daughter of Doris and George (deceased) Apps. Loving Partner of Harvey. Dearly loved Mother of Judy, Tony and Jason (deceased). Adored Grandmother of 8 and Great Grandmother of 3. Sister, Aunty Roz and Friend to many. ~ LOVED BY ALL ~ A Service will be held in Townsville on Monday the 2nd of December, 2019. MORLEYS FUNERALS AFDA Townsville - Ph (07) 4779 4744
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 26, 2019