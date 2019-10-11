|
FERRIS, Roger Lauchlan 24.3.1935 - 5.10.2019 Passed away peacefully after a long illness. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Marlene. Adored father and father-in-law of Debra and John, Jenelle and John. Loving "Pa" to Josh and Meagan, Nikki, P.J., Courty and great grandchildren Ollie, Lila. Special mate to "Lauchie". A loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. "Gone Fishing" The family and friends of Roger are kindly invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at The Penhall Memorial Chapel, 33 William Street, Orange today Friday, October 11, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to the Orange Lawn Cemetery. NORMAN J PENHALL FUNERALS AFDA, FDA of NSW 33 William Street, Orange Phone 63623751 Our family caring for your family
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 11, 2019