Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Macleay Valley House
Frederickton
robert walter JENKINS

robert walter JENKINS Notice
JENKINS, Robert Walter Passed away 6th November 2019 Aged 81 Years Late of South West Rocks and formerly of Quirindi and Tamworth. Beloved father and father in law of Craig, Karen, Andrew and Nicole, Matthew and Melinda, Daniel and Brooke. Adored Grandpa of his thirteen grandchildren. Loving brother of Trevor (deceased), Lorraine, Matthew, Margaret and Bruce. Relatives and friends of Robert are invited to his funeral service at the Chapel of Macleay Valley House Frederickton on Friday 15th November 2019 commencing at 1.00pm, then for interment at Arakoon Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 12, 2019
