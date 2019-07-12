|
BOWDEN, Robert Lloyd "Bob" Passed away 6th July 2019 Aged 89 Years Late of Crescent Head. Beloved husband of Merle (deceased). Loved father and father in law of Allan and Tien, Robert (deceased), Michelle and John. Adored Pa of his family. Relatives and friends of Bob are invited to his funeral service at the Combined Church Crescent Head on Wednesday 17th July 2019 commencing at 11.00am, then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 12, 2019