HULBERT, Phyllis June Affectionately known as June 4.7.1928 - 24.10.2019 Aged 91 years Late of Tozer Street, West Kempsey. Dearly loved Mother of Donald (dec) and Stephen. Loving Sister of Grace, Thelma, Bill, Isabell, George, Dot, Nancy, Eric and John (all dec). Loved Aunt of her nieces and nephews. June's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 1st November 2019, service commencing at 2:00pm then for cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 29, 2019