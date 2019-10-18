Home
peter kevin BRENTON

peter kevin BRENTON Notice
BRENTON, Peter Kevin "Pete" Passed away 16th October 2019 Aged 50 Years Late of Collombatti and Kempsey. Beloved husband of Tracy. Adored father of Timothy and Patrick. Loving son of Meg and Jack, Kevin and Gabi. Loved son in law of Don and Rhonda. Loved brother of Daryl. Relatives and friends of Peter are invited to his funeral at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes tributes donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated, a collection box will be at the service Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 18, 2019
