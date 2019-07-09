Home
Patrick Arthur James CORBY

Corby, Patrick Arthur James "Pat" Passed away 5th July 2019 Aged 84 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved Husband of Lyn. Loved Father and Father-In-Law to Duncan & Wendy, Joanne & John (Rogers) and Richard & Michelle. Much loved Grandpa of Ben, Nathan, Nick, Josh, Luca, Coen and Oliver. Pat's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 11th July 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon. An interment will take place at Arakoon Cemetery at 2:30 pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 9, 2019
