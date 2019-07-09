|
Corby, Patrick Arthur James "Pat" Passed away 5th July 2019 Aged 84 years Late of South West Rocks. Beloved Husband of Lyn. Loved Father and Father-In-Law to Duncan & Wendy, Joanne & John (Rogers) and Richard & Michelle. Much loved Grandpa of Ben, Nathan, Nick, Josh, Luca, Coen and Oliver. Pat's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Thursday 11th July 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon. An interment will take place at Arakoon Cemetery at 2:30 pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 9, 2019