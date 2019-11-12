|
FLEMING, Patricia (Pat) Passed away 8th November 2019. Aged 87 years. Late of Quarry Street, South West Rocks and formerly "Ulah" Walgett. Beloved wife of David (dec). Much loved mother of Catherine, Julie, David and their families. Pat's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, at The Uniting Church, South West Rocks on Saturday 16th November, 2019 service commencing at 10.00am. Followed by a Private Cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 12, 2019