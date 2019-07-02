|
Hudson, Patricia Elizabeth (Patty) Nee Borger Passed away 30th June 2019 Aged 89 years Late of Vincent Court Aged Care, Kempsey and formerly of Gladstone and Millbank. Beloved Wife of Allan (dec). Loved Mother and Mother in Law to Chris & Judy, Dianne & Stafford (Everson), Fran (dec) & Geoff (Clarke) and Cathy & Daryl (Smith). Cherished Nana to her many Grandchildren. Cherished Nan Nan to her Great Grandchildren. Patty's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, a Requiem Mass at the All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Sat 6th July 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am followed by a burial in Frederickton Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 2, 2019