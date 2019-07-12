|
|
BANHAM, Olive Passed away 7th July Aged 86 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of Dondingalong. Beloved companion of Ron Gibbons. Loved mother and mother in law of Susan and Jens, Robert (deceased) and Sonja, Robyn and Hugo, Chris. Adored Nan of her family. Relatives and friends of Olive are invited to her funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Tuesday 16th July 2019, commencing at 10.00am, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 12, 2019