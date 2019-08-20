|
BELL Olga Eileen known as Ollie Late of Kempsey 23.12.1933 ~ 13.8.2019 Beloved wife of Wally (dec), much-loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Tosh (dec), Marj and John, Russell and Jenny. Adored Nanny to her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Rita (dec), Cedric, Lizzy, and Llyod. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Ollie's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in North Chapel of Forest Lawn Cemetery, Camden Valley Way, Leppington on Friday 23rd August at 12:00 pm. Following Ollie's service, she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery. Rest in peace
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 20, 2019