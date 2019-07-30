|
RUDDER, Norman Ronald "Norm" Passed away 24th July 2019 Aged 78 years Late of Kempsey. Beloved husband of Kushma. Loving father and father in law of Maria and Kevin, Bronwyn and Simon, Norman and Nicole, Tammy and Jeremy, Leonie and Darren, Soni and Dhillon, Reshme and Auniesh, Shaleshni and Navin, Maheshe, Jasaan, Shalveen. Adored Pop to his grandchildren and his Great Grandchild. Much loved brother of John Rudder, Valerie Squires, Beverly Lawrence (deceased) and Yvonne Bates. Relatives and friends of Norm are invited to his funeral service at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Thursday 1st August 2019 commencing at 12.00noon, then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 30, 2019