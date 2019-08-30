Home
NORMA JEAN GRAHAM

NORMA JEAN GRAHAM Notice
GRAHAM, Norma Jean Passed away 25th August 2019 Aged 82 years Late of Port Macquarie and formerly of Laurieton & Kempsey. Beloved Husband of Neville "Munga" (Dec). Loved Mother of Cheryl, Rodney, Greg, Isobel (Dec), Marilyn, Jenny and Jason. Much loved Nan of her Grandchildren and her Great Grandson. Norma's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Monday 2nd September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon followed by an interment at East Kempsey Cemetery at 2.30pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 30, 2019
