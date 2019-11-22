|
CUPITT, Nancy Jean Passed away 15th November 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Haven Crescent, Yarravel. Much loved by her husband Les (dec). Loved by her children Neil, Heather, Nichole and their families. Nancy's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The All Saints Anglican Church, Kempsey on Monday 25th November 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 22, 2019