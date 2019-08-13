Home
milton barry COLEMAN

milton barry COLEMAN Notice
COLEMAN, Milton Barry (Rev. Dr) Died peacefully at Kempsey District Hospital 10th August 2019 Aged 83 years Late of Marlin Drive, South West Rocks. Beloved husband of Patsy. Loved father and father-in-law of Robyn & Anton (Veugen), Stephen & Nikki, and Andrew (dec). Much loved grandfather of Hannah & Connor, Jacqui & Lachlan, James, and Alex. Milton's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Uniting Church, South West Rocks on Friday 16th August 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for a private cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 13, 2019
