McKEAN - LARKINS, Michelle Annette Passed away 7th September 2019 Aged 39 years Late of Frederickton. Beloved Wife of Darren. Adored Mother of Ann-Renae, Kalinda and Zachariah. Much loved Daughter of Arthur and Alison. Michelle's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 17th September 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 13, 2019