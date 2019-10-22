|
|
|
ANDERSON, MERRYL GAYE Known as Gaye Passed away peacefully. Late of Belmore River. Loving wife to Barrie, adored mother to Cathy, Phil, Lisa & Deb and their partners. Loving Grandmother to her family. Will be sadly missed by her loving friends Gaye's funeral service will be held at the Chain O Ponds Crematorium and Memorial Gardens on Thurday 24th October 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Research would be appreciated. United Funeral Care 1800 899 773
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 22, 2019