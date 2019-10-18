|
Summers, Maxwell Walter Passed away 15th October 2019 Aged 83 years Late of West Kempsey and formerly of Mungay Creek. Beloved Wife of Shirley. Much loved Father and Father In Law of Mark & Janelle, Kathy & John (Collins). Loved Pa to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Brother of Ron, Joyce and Teddy. Max's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Royal Flying Doctors Services. A donation box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey & Districts PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 18, 2019