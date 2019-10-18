Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell SUMMERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell Walter SUMMERS


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Maxwell Walter SUMMERS Notice
Summers, Maxwell Walter Passed away 15th October 2019 Aged 83 years Late of West Kempsey and formerly of Mungay Creek. Beloved Wife of Shirley. Much loved Father and Father In Law of Mark & Janelle, Kathy & John (Collins). Loved Pa to his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Brother of Ron, Joyce and Teddy. Max's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Royal Flying Doctors Services. A donation box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey & Districts PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.