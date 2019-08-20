|
HENRY, Maxwell George "MAX" Passed away 16th August 2019 Aged 85 years Late of Livingstone Street, South West Rocks and formerly of Left Bank Road, Kinchela. Beloved Husband of Audrey (dec) and devoted Partner to Del. Much loved Father to Leigh,Trent and their families. Max's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Holy Trinity Anglican Church, South West Rocks on Wednesday 21st August 2019, service commencing at 2.30pm then for private cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 20, 2019