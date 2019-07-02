|
SMITH, Maureen Passed away 27th June 2019 Late of Emmaus Nursing Home, Port Macquarie and formerly of Lord Street Kempsey. Beloved wife of Brian (dec). Loving Mother and Mother In Law of Greg and Liz Smith, Lexie and Steve Robinson. Adored Nan of Brock and Jaye. Relatives and friends of Maureen are invited to her funeral at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane Frederickton on Thursday 4th July 2019, service commencing at 12.00noon, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 2, 2019