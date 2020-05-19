|
GRIMALDI, Mary Josephine (nee Mainey) "Jo" Passed away 8th May 2020 Aged 83 years Late of Sylvania and Bexley. Former wife of Nino. Loved mother and mother in law of Joanne and Greg, Sharon and Stephen, Peter, John and Linda. Adored Grandma Jo to her grandchildren Lori, Jessica, Hayden, Jorja, Sai, Lily, Myra and Sophie, her great grandchildren Micah, Scarlett, Harley, Nash, River and Remi. Following a private funeral service for Jo, she was laid to rest in the West Kempsey Cemetery. Forever In Our Hearts ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 6562 4329
Published in Macleay Argus on May 19, 2020