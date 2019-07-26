Home
marie faith BOCK

marie faith BOCK Notice
BOCK, Marie Faith Aged 85 years of Milford Grange, formerly of Kenmore and Kempsey. Passed away peacefully 19th July 2019. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony and Pat, Alan and Helen, Carole and Michael, Russell, Kathy and Andrew and much loved Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 5. A funeral service for Marie will be held in Brisbane today, Friday 26th July 2019. LEN RUSSELL FUNERALS Ipswich - (07) 3812 3122 www.lenrussellfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on July 26, 2019
