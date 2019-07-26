|
BOCK, Marie Faith Aged 85 years of Milford Grange, formerly of Kenmore and Kempsey. Passed away peacefully 19th July 2019. Dearly loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Tony and Pat, Alan and Helen, Carole and Michael, Russell, Kathy and Andrew and much loved Grandmother of 14 and Great-Grandmother of 5. A funeral service for Marie will be held in Brisbane today, Friday 26th July 2019. LEN RUSSELL FUNERALS Ipswich - (07) 3812 3122 www.lenrussellfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on July 26, 2019