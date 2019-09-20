Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CLAYTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Claire CLAYTON

Add a Memory
Margaret Claire CLAYTON Notice
CLAYTON, Margaret Claire Passed away 17 September 2019 Aged 86 years Late of South West Rocks and formerly of North Ryde. Beloved wife of Ken (dec), sadly missed by her loving children, Ann & Mario, Carol & Brendan and Heather & Glen. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Margaret's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 20th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.