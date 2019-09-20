|
|
CLAYTON, Margaret Claire Passed away 17 September 2019 Aged 86 years Late of South West Rocks and formerly of North Ryde. Beloved wife of Ken (dec), sadly missed by her loving children, Ann & Mario, Carol & Brendan and Heather & Glen. Cherished grandmother & great grandmother. Margaret's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 20th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 20, 2019