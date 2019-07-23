Home
Cooper, Keith Vincent Passed away 22 nd July 2019 Aged 88 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, and formerly of Frederickton. Beloved husband of Noelene (Dec). Much loved pop to Leanne, Kevin, Darren, Kayleen and their families. Keith's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral, a Graveside Service at the Frederickton Cemetery on Friday 26th July 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 23, 2019
