|
|
|
SAUL, Judith Catherine "Judy" Passed away 2nd November 2019 Aged 81 years Late of Eungai Creek Road, Eungai Creek. Beloved wife of Garth (deceased). Much loved by her children Brian, Alan, Colin, Darren and their families. Judy's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Saturday 16th November 2019, commencing at 12:00 noon followed by a Cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 12, 2019