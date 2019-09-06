|
|
McPHEE Judith Ann (Judy) (nee Westaway) 1 December 1933 ~ 2 September 2019 Loving and loved wife of Ian Robert for 65 years. Loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Linda and Steve, Robert and Robyn, James and Kerri, Cathie and Mark, Jo and John. Grandmother of Cameron and Lachlan; Anna, Lizzie, Rachel and Ally; Connor and Erin (Will); Dale, Blake and Misty; Sarah, Rachael and Carl and friend to their partners. Great-grandmother of Rhys and Zoe; Stevie, Archie and Eadie and Charlie. Loved daughter of Gladys and Harold (Jim) Westaway (both deceased). Sister of John and much loved sister of Susanne and Helen. Judy will also be sadly missed by her extended family and friends. A funeral service to celebrate Judy's life will be held in The Gold Creek Chapel, 17 O'Hanlon Place, Nicholls, ACT on MONDAY 9th September 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice. Priivately Cremated
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 6, 2019