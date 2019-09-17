|
McKean, Joyce Passed away 12th September 2019 Aged 86 years Late of Bupa Nursing Home, Kempsey and formerly Frederickton. Beloved wife of Nelson(dec). Much loved by her children Brian, Mark and their families Joyce's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Salvation Army Citadel, Leith Street, Kempsey on Friday 20 th September 2019, Service commencing at 10.00am. Followed by a burial in the Frederickton Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 17, 2019