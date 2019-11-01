|
LASSERRE, John Lawrence "Jack" Passed away 28th October 2019 Aged 100 years Late of Macleay Valley House Aged Care Facility, Frederickton and formerly of Sea Street, West Kempsey and Wellington. Loved Father and Father In Law of Yvonne & Damien (Harvey), Robert & Sandra and Brian (dec). Much loved Grandad of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Macleay Valley House, Frederickton on Tuesday 5th November 2019, service commencing at 1.00pm then for interment at the Frederickton Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 1, 2019