Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for JESSIE PITKIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JESSIE LORNA PITKIN

JESSIE LORNA PITKIN Notice
PITKIN, Jessie Lorna "Lorna" (also known as Lorna Carr) Passed away 4th November 2019 Aged 91 years Late of Frederickton and formerly of Grafton and Maclean. Beloved mother of Shirley, Graeme, Rhonda and Russell. Adored Nan of her ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Now joining Pete in peace A Celebration of Lorna's Life will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Monday 11th November 2019 commencing at 12.00noon. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JESSIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -