|
|
|
PITKIN, Jessie Lorna "Lorna" (also known as Lorna Carr) Passed away 4th November 2019 Aged 91 years Late of Frederickton and formerly of Grafton and Maclean. Beloved mother of Shirley, Graeme, Rhonda and Russell. Adored Nan of her ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. Now joining Pete in peace A Celebration of Lorna's Life will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Monday 11th November 2019 commencing at 12.00noon. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 8, 2019