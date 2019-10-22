|
|
|
VERMEER, Jannetje Passed away 18th October 2019 Aged 94 years Late of Mingaletta Nursing Home, Port Macquarie and formerly of Kempsey. Beloved Wife of Paul (dec). Much loved Mother to Trudy, Marion, Alan and spouses. Cherished Oma to her 9 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren. Janny's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Uniting Church, Port Macquarie on Monday 28th October 2019, service commencing at 10.00am followed by a burial on Tuesday 28th October 2019 at 11.00am in the East Kempsey Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 22, 2019