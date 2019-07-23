|
WELCH, JAMES WILLIAM "JIM" Passed away 19th July 2019 Aged 75 Years Late of West Kempsey. Beloved husband of Lynette (Lyn). Loving brother to Margaret Cook, Sid Welch, Brian Welch and John Welch (deceased). Adored by his nieces and nephews. A great friend to many. A celebration of life service for Jim will be held at the chapel of Walkers Crematorium and Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Friday 26th July 2019 commencing at 12.00noon, then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes - donations to Cancer Research, a collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on July 23, 2019