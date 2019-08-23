Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian SLOCOMBE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian David "Podge" SLOCOMBE

Add a Memory
Ian David "Podge" SLOCOMBE Notice
Slocombe Ian David 'Podge' Passed away 20th August 2019 Aged 71 years Late of Bupa Aged Care Facility and formerly of Leith Street, Kempsey. Son of Albert and Edna. Beloved husband of Rolyn. Loved Brother to Dawn, John and June. Cherished Uncle. David's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Christian New Life Centre, Yarrabandinni Road, Frederickton on Monday 26 th August 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am. An interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery will follow. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey & Districts | PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.