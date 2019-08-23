|
Slocombe Ian David 'Podge' Passed away 20th August 2019 Aged 71 years Late of Bupa Aged Care Facility and formerly of Leith Street, Kempsey. Son of Albert and Edna. Beloved husband of Rolyn. Loved Brother to Dawn, John and June. Cherished Uncle. David's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Christian New Life Centre, Yarrabandinni Road, Frederickton on Monday 26 th August 2019, service commencing at 10:00 am. An interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery will follow. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey & Districts | PH 65624329 www.walkerfunerals.com.au
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 23, 2019