Home
Resources
More Obituaries for harold ROBINSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

harold ross ROBINSON

Add a Memory
harold ross ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON, Harold Ross "Ross" Passed away 7th June 2020 Aged 98 Years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of Summer Island. Beloved husband of Audrey (deceased). Loving father and father in law of John and Carole, Jennifer. Adored Grandpa of his five grandsons and four great grandchildren. Ross's family wish to advise a private funeral and cremation has been held. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -