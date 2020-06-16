|
ROBINSON, Harold Ross "Ross" Passed away 7th June 2020 Aged 98 Years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of Summer Island. Beloved husband of Audrey (deceased). Loving father and father in law of John and Carole, Jennifer. Adored Grandpa of his five grandsons and four great grandchildren. Ross's family wish to advise a private funeral and cremation has been held. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on June 16, 2020