Home
Resources
More Obituaries for gloria TESTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

gloria joan TESTER

gloria joan TESTER Notice
TESTER, Gloria Joan Passed away 8th September 2019 Aged 89 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of Elrington Ave, West Kempsey. Beloved Wife of Cecil (Dec). Loved Mother of Bronwyn (Askew) and Robyn (Stibbard). Much loved Nan to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Gloria's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 17th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.