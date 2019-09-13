|
TESTER, Gloria Joan Passed away 8th September 2019 Aged 89 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of Elrington Ave, West Kempsey. Beloved Wife of Cecil (Dec). Loved Mother of Bronwyn (Askew) and Robyn (Stibbard). Much loved Nan to her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Gloria's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 17th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 13, 2019