MILLARD Glennis Marjorie Passed away 23rd September 2019 AGED 82 YEARS Late of Vincent Court Aged Care Kempsey and formerly of 'Sandy Flat' Hat Head. Beloved mother of Dianne, Jacqueline, Phillip and Paul. Adored Nanna of her family. Relatives and friends of Glennis are invited to her funeral service at the Uniting Church Gladstone on Saturday 28th September 2019 commencing at 10.00am, then for interment in the Arakoon Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 6562 4329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 27, 2019