|
|
|
Hodgson, Evelyn Myrtle "Lyn" Passed away 15th July 2019 Aged 96 years Late of Wauchope and formerly Kempsey. Beloved wife of Pem (dec). Much love mother of Kathleen (dec), Christine (dec) and Merryl (dec). Cherished nana of Erin Scoles, Kirk Scoles, Brendan O'Callaghan, Stacey O'Callaghan and Leah Scoles. Lyn's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 19th July 2019, Service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus from July 18 to July 19, 2019