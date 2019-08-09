|
STEPHEN, Elizabeth Rosemary "Libby" Passed away 6th August 2019 Aged 70 years Late of Innes Street, East Kempsey. Beloved wife of John (Dec). Much loved mother of Jeanette, Regina and Diane. Beloved daughter of Martha & Joe (Dec) Samyia. Loved sister of Vince & Diane (Saad). Libby's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, a Requiem Mass, at the All Saints Catholic Church on Friday 9th August 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for interment at the West Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 9, 2019