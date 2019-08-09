Home
Services
Robert B Walker Funerals
75 Smith Street
Kempsey, New South Wales 2440
(02) 6562 4329
Resources
More Obituaries for elizabeth STEPHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

elizabeth rosemary STEPHEN

elizabeth rosemary STEPHEN Notice
STEPHEN, Elizabeth Rosemary "Libby" Passed away 6th August 2019 Aged 70 years Late of Innes Street, East Kempsey. Beloved wife of John (Dec). Much loved mother of Jeanette, Regina and Diane. Beloved daughter of Martha & Joe (Dec) Samyia. Loved sister of Vince & Diane (Saad). Libby's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral, a Requiem Mass, at the All Saints Catholic Church on Friday 9th August 2019, service commencing at 11.00am then for interment at the West Kempsey Cemetery. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.