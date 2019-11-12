|
HARMAN, Edwin Ray " Ray or Choko " Passed away 7th November 2019 Aged 91 years Late of Euroka and formerly of Carrai Street Kempsey. Dearly loved husband of Fae (deceased). Devoted father and father in law of Janet and Peter O'Donnell. Adored Pop of Michael & Kylie, Trent & Alison, Ben & Katy. Loving Great Pop to Tyler, Reagan, Kristian, Brianna, Jorja, Alastar and Finley. Relatives and friends of Ray are invited to his funeral service at the All Saints Anglican Church Kempsey on Thursday 14th November 2019 commencing at 11.00am, then for interment in the East Kempsey Cemetery. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Nov. 12, 2019