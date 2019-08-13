|
|
|
BRADY, Dorne Winifred Passed away 7th August 2019 Aged 95 years Late of Cedar Place Aged Care Facility, Kempsey and formerly of South West Rocks. Beloved wife of Robert (Dec). Loved Mother to Lynne and Jan. Dorne's relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Friday 16th August 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Aug. 13, 2019