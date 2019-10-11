Home
WESBLE, Deon Arthur Passed away 4th October 2019 AGED 17 YEARS Late of Crottys Lane, Yarravel. Beloved Grandson of Bob and Catherine. Loved Brother of Annabelle, William, Tyronne, Harley, Cruz and Summer. Deon's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Saturday 12th October 2019, service commencing at 10.00am then for cremation. In lieu of floral tributes donations to the Heart Foundation. A collection box will be at the service. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 6562 4329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 11, 2019
