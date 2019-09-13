|
SECOMB, David Frank "Sec" Passed away 31st August 2019 Aged 64 years Late of Crescent Head. Beloved husband of Penny. Loving father and father in law of Michelle and Ben Taylor, Colin and Hayley Secomb. Adored Grandad of Charlie, Lilia, Phoebe, Oscar and Livia. A Celebration of Life service for David will be held at the Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens Frederickton on Tuesday 17th September 2019 commencing at 2.00pm, then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Sept. 13, 2019