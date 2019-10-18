Home
colin CLARKE

colin CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Colin Patrick "Col" Passed away 15th October 2019 Late of Thomas Hennessy Crescent, West Kempsey. Beloved Husband of Ruth. Much loved Father and Father In Law of Raymond & Robyn. Adored pop to Brent and Kirby. Col's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The All Saints Catholic Church, Kempsey on Tuesday 22nd October 2019, service commencing at 2.00pm then for cremation. Robert B Walker Funerals P/L Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph. 65624329
Published in Macleay Argus on Oct. 18, 2019
